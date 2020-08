Tonight’s Hometown Heroes are making the push for pet adoptions.

The York County SPCA is promoting the national Clear the Shelter campaign. Traditionally, the campaign was a one-day event but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it runs throughout the month of August.

Many animal shelters were closed to visitors for a time during the pandemic which made the adoption process that much more difficult.

The York County SPCA has a few dozen cats looking for homes.