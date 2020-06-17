Hometown Hero: York Fresh Food Farms

Tonight’s Hometown Heroes is York Fresh Food Farms.

This week, the group kicked off a new, convenient way to make sure everyone in York City stays fed. It’s a roving produce market that travels throughout the city, Monday through Friday.

Three times a day — they offer fresh, affordable fruits and veggies to people in need. They stop and set-up in places where they can bring the food to people that may struggle to get access to fresh nutritious food.

The group grows its produce in the city at a farm on Willis Lane.