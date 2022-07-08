YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s hometown heroes are on the move to help more families own a home.

York Habitat for Humanity is moving to “Restore” to a new location on South Albemarle Street in York. Restore sells donated furniture, home accessories, building materials, and appliances at a discount.

The money raised goes toward building more homes.

“We just really are asking people to keep us in mind it’s the York Habitat for Humanity Restore. Please just bring all of your items to us and we would love to sell them and help more and more families from your donations,” Natasha Kukorlo, associate director for York Habitat for Humanity said.

The new Restore is set to open in a few weeks. York Habitat for Humanity has built more than 150 homes for families in York County, with 14 projects currently underway in York City.