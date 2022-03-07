Monday’s hometown heroes are the women volunteering to build homes this week for York families.

Fourteen to be exact! That’s how many Habitat for Humanity homes are going up along Chestnut Street in the city. This is National Women Build Week.

“This just gives us the chance to feel comfortable working alongside other women, empower them to learn construction skills they normally wouldn’t have, and then keep coming out throughout the year, because we do build year-round,” Volunteer Services Manager, Natasha Kurkorlo said.

National Women Build Week coincides with International Women’s Day, which is Tuesday.