Hometown Hero: York Jewish Community Center

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s hometown heroes are the folks at the York Jewish Community Center and the people helping them help others.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to our inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

All year long, the JCC’s Food Pantry helps local people who don’t have enough to eat. However, in September, during the Jewish high holidays, it’s also Hunger Action Month. That’s when the JCC asks the community to help it re-stock the pantry.

“We are able to take care of folks in a crisis, and certainly this has been a year of crisis. and thankfully we have had enough resources to do that,” Carol Miller, family services director, York JCC, said.

‘The community has needs, we have people who are struggling without food, some without shelter and this is why we exist,” Jonah Geller, CEO of York JCC, said.

If you’d like to help, you can visit their website’s donation platform here.