Hometown Hero: You

You can be a Hometown Hero by donating an auction item to Caitlin’s Smiles.

The Harrisburg area nonprofit helps sick children cope through their illness by giving them arts and crafts supplies. The group is holding a donation drive on Friday for its annual silent auction fundraiser in November.

You can donate items for a beer basket, wine collection, lottery ticket basket, and more.

You can find the list of items on the Facebook page of Caitlin’s Smiles and drop them off at its location at 3303 North 6th Street.