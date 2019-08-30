Hometown Hero: You!

You could be Hometown Hero, just by hitting the golf course.

Blades to Bunkers Golf Tournament is taking place at the Country Club of Harrisburg, Monday, Sep. 16.

There’s a light lunch with a shotgun start and dinner after.

The event benefits Penn state health’s department of emergency medicine, Life Lion Emergency Medical Services.

Joe DePatto, Outreach Coordinator Life Lion, said, “It’s going to help support the management of our aircraft and critical care ground truck and help us purchase additional equipment when needed.”