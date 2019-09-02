Hometown Hero: You!

You could be a Hometown Hero by attending the sixth annual cops for K.O.P.S. golf tournament is Friday, Sept. 20.

The tournament will be held at the Sunset Golf Course in Middletown.

Check-in will be at noon, shotgun start begins at 1 p.m. and lunch and dinner are included.

The last day to sign up is Wednesday.

The cost is $100 single and $400 for a foursome.

The money benefits the families of fallen police officers in Pennsylvania for more detail contact Hershey Italian lodge and ask for Greg Caputo.