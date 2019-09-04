Hometown Hero: You!

You can be a Hometown Hero by attending a baseball game.

At 7 p.m. during the Lancaster Barnstormers game, Police departments from across the county will be there to spread the word about their “Pink Patch” project.

Departments are selling the patches to help raise money to fight breast cancer.

Sergeant Stephen Detz of the Lititz Borough Police Department says, “That’s the whole point of this campaign is to get the public aware just that there is another avenue that they’re seeing this. It is important to get yourself tested. This is one of those diseases where early detection is kind of the key.”

Tickets for the game can be found here.

If you wanted more information regarding the Pink Patch project can be found here.