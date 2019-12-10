Hometown Hero: ‘You’

You can be a Hometown Hero by dropping off a toy for the children of first responders.
The Lancaster chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police is collecting the donations for families impacted by line of duty deaths.
Donations can be made at several local police departments — including the Lancaster city police station. Organizers believe donations can help brighten spirits for the holidays amidst such tragedies.
If you want to donate, they need to be dropped off by tomorrow night and can be sent to any of these locations:
- Al’s Service Center — 2292 North Reading Road, Denver PA, 17517
- Lancaster General, Penn Medicine Security Office — 555 North Duke Street, Lancaster, PA, 17604
- Lancaster County Courthouse, Office of the District Attorney — 50 North Duke Street 5th floor, Lancaster, PA, 17602
- Lancaster City Bureau of Police — 39 West Chestnut Street, Lancaster, PA 17603
- Mount Joy Borough Police Department — 21 East Main Street, Mount Joy, PA, 17552
- West Hempfield Township Police Department — 3476 Marietta Avenue, Lancaster, PA, 17601