Hometown Hero: ‘You’

You can be a Hometown Hero by dropping off a toy for the children of first responders.

The Lancaster chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police is collecting the donations for families impacted by line of duty deaths.

Donations can be made at several local police departments — including the Lancaster city police station. Organizers believe donations can help brighten spirits for the holidays amidst such tragedies.

If you want to donate, they need to be dropped off by tomorrow night and can be sent to any of these locations: