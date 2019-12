Tonight’s Hometown Heroes are all of you who donated to ABC27 and Central Pennsylvania Food Bank’s partnership to help feed local families.

This past week, our final week, our sponsor was Arooga’s.

Over a six week period, we collected the equivalent of more than 91,000 meals for our hungry neighbors. Our virtual food drive collected $4,500 and we’ve collected more than 5,500 pounds of food. Thank you for all you’ve done to make a difference here in the Midstate.