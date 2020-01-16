Live Now
Hometown Hero: ‘You’

Hometown Hero

by: WHTM Staff

You can be a Hometown Hero by buying tickets to a hockey game and after-party.

‘Cops for Kops’ is holding the annual fundraiser this Saturday at Giant Center. It supports the children of fallen Pennsylvania police officers. Those families are honored before hockey players, including current and retired police officers take to the ice.

Over the years, ‘Cops for Kops’ has raised thousands of dollars to support law enforcement families who’ve lost loved ones in the line of duty. This year two families will receive help.

