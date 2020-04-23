Hometown Hero: You

You can be a Hometown Hero by supporting the 2020 Randi’s Virtual Race Annual 5K Run/Walk for Hope & Courage.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, the race is going viral. The race is May 9 and organizers want you to tag the nonprofit on social media.

Randi’s House of Angels supports children exposed to or are victims of domestic violence through therapeutic programs.

“One thing I want people to keep in mind is that although we are not in person that we are still advocating for children and as a community, our message is, some of the biggest victims of domestic violence are out children.” Nancy Chavez, Founder of Randi’s House of Angels said.

Chavez started the nonprofit in 2011 as a tribute to her daughter, Randi Trimble, who was murdered in 2003 by a hitman hired by her own husband.

Since her daughter’s death, Nancy advocates for victims of domestic violence with the hope of creating a resource for children who are also victims of domestic violence.

To learn more about Randi’s House of Angels and the virtual race click here.