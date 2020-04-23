Live Now
WATCH: President Trump holds daily coronavirus briefing at the White House
Hometown Hero is Sponsored By:
 

Hometown Hero: You

Hometown Hero

by: WHTM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

You can be a Hometown Hero by supporting the 2020 Randi’s Virtual Race Annual 5K Run/Walk for Hope & Courage.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, the race is going viral. The race is May 9 and organizers want you to tag the nonprofit on social media.

Randi’s House of Angels supports children exposed to or are victims of domestic violence through therapeutic programs.

“One thing I want people to keep in mind is that although we are not in person that we are still advocating for children and as a community, our message is, some of the biggest victims of domestic violence are out children.” Nancy Chavez, Founder of Randi’s House of Angels said.

Chavez started the nonprofit in 2011 as a tribute to her daughter, Randi Trimble, who was murdered in 2003 by a hitman hired by her own husband.

Since her daughter’s death, Nancy advocates for victims of domestic violence with the hope of creating a resource for children who are also victims of domestic violence.

To learn more about Randi’s House of Angels and the virtual race click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss