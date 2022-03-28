MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday’s hometown heroes are receiving a new honor for their service to the country.

The Bridges of Bent Creek is a senior living facility in Mechanicsburg. On Monday, they added the names of their 20 veteran residents to their honor wall.

“We say thank you so much that it almost loses its meaning but we really don’t just want to say that we appreciate your service, but show it. That’s a huge part of what this wall is,” Executive Director, Jennifer Haugh said.

The Big Spring High School Chorus sang the national anthem and students with the school’s Tempus Club, which is a veteran outreach group presented each Veteran with a small American flag as their name was read from the honor wall.