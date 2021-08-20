Hometown Heroes: Central Dauphin Cheerleaders

(WHTM) — Friday’s hometown heroes are making an annual tribute to fallen heroes even bigger.

Each year, Central Dauphin hosts the Gold Star Family Football Game to honor alumni lost in the line of duty and thank their Gold Star families left behind. On Friday, Gold Star Game Founder Suzanne Shaeffer announced that the CD Cheerleaders are also invited to take part in the dinner, tailgate, and game.

CD has honored 16 fallen heroes for the past six years. Now, the cheerleaders will sport special logos on their uniforms and megaphones, and meet with the Gold Star families.

“They are on that sideline every single game, cheering their hearts out, making posters along the fence line. It was time to officially recognize them as part of the Gold Star Family Football Game,” Shaeffer said.

This year’s Gold Satr Family Game will be played on September 3.