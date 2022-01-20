Hometown Hero: Central Pa. Food Bank, Salvation Army of Lebanon

(WHTM) — Thursday’s hometown heroes are teaming up to keep hundreds of local seniors well-fed and healthy.

The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank and the Salvation Army of Lebanon have partnered with DoorDash to deliver food boxes directly to the homes of 200 seniors.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

The first boxes hit the road on Thursday, Jan 20. Until now, these seniors had to get themselves to the Salvation Army to pick up their box each month. Now, they are delivered right to their door.

“So we utilize DoorDash and partner with them to get food boxed and delivered straight to their door. It removes that hardship and barrier from the senior,” Senior Programs Manager Adam Peterson said.

Along with providing nutritious food, the DoorDash collaboration also keeps seniors safe from COVID by reducing possible exposure.