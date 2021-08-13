Hometown Heroes: Clipper Magazine back-to-school volunteers

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s hometown heroes are helping make sure Lancaster County kids have what they need to start the school year off right.

Volunteers at Clipper Magazine Stadium are filling backpacks with school supplies for Saturday’s back-to-school event. They’ll also have school uniforms, haircuts, vision and hearing tests, even help with enrollment. And with the pandemic still top of mind, they’re also encouraging kids 12 and up and their parents to get vaccinated when they stop by.

“Folks can come to our event whether a first time getting a vaccine or can come get their second dose, and that’s open to any community member. You don’t have to be registered for the back-to-school event. You can come. It’s going to be in the back parking lot and we’ll have patients waiting. We’ll be here,” Coordinator Francis Miliano said.

More than 1,200 students are expected on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday at Clipper Magazine Stadium between noon and 3 p.m.