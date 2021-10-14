Hometown Heroes: Corinne Foster & Cafe 1500

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday’s hometown heroes are fighting to end hunger.

Food blogger Corrine Foster and workers with Cafe 1500 have created a special food item called foster the foodie french toast fried chicken sandwich. It costs $16 but every time the item is sold, $5 will be donated to the Feeding PA Campaign.

“A lot of Pennsylvanians, their choice isn’t what meal they are going to have that night, it’s whether they will have that meal and I think this is a good way to kind of spread awareness to that issue,” Foster said.

The cafe is located at 1500 Sixth Street in Harrisburg. The effort continues until November 12.