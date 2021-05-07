Hometown Heroes: Dauphin Co. Medical Society Alliance, Harrisburg Salvation Army’s Heroes at Home

(WHTM) — Friday’s Hometown Heroes help multiple organizations in Dauphin County.

The Dauphin County Medical Society Alliance regularly holds fundraisers in order to make donations to organizations promoting better health and education in Dauphin County.

This week, they did not let the pandemic hold them back from their work.

They held a zoom fashion show fundraiser and had speakers as well and are now ready to make another round of donations.

Abc27’s Alicia Richards was the emcee of the event.

Our other Hometown Heroes were the invited guests of the Salvation Army’s heroes at home luncheon in Harrisburg today.

Individuals and corporate sponsors submitted the community members to be honored and 52 of those members were Friday’s guests of honor.

Kathy Anderson-Martin is a member of the Salvation Army in Harrisburg and she said, “There are folks who assisted or made deliveries, organized charitable events, all doing things in their community and it’s really cool they’re kinda unsung heroes that you wouldn’t think otherwise.”

PSP acting Deputy Commissioner of State Kristal Turner Child served as the keynote speaker and Food Network’s kids baking championship finalist and Dauphin County’s Jonah Anderson also took part.

Abc27’s Valerie Pritchett served as emcee for the event.