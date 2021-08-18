Hometown Heroes: Dauphin County Students

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Wednesday’s hometown heroes are being rewarded for their positive attitude during the pandemic.

Nine Dauphin County students won honors and cash prizes on Wednesday for writing the best papers in the county’s cultural celebration essay contest. The youngest kids wrote about spreading kindness during the pandemic. “Conquering Isolation” was the topic for students ages 11 to 14 and older students wrote about the unity inspired by the pandemic.

“We all had to wear a mask, we all had to stay in our houses, and it was an experience where we were brought together even though we were always apart,” Central Dauphin High School student, Ava Valentine said.

“And now that more people are getting vaccinated and battling this pandemic, the more we can have events like this to promote diversity,” Central Dauphin High School student, Alison Hatfield said.

The top students in the three age groups are sharing cash prizes totaling $550.