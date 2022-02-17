Hometown Heroes: Friends of the Elizabethtown Library

Thursday’s hometown heroes are volunteers with the group Friends of the Elizabethtown Public Library.

The group gave the library a check for nearly $30,000. The friends raised the money last year through a series of fundraisers to keep the library operating. The volunteers also bring in local artists for workshops, tend to flower beds, and operate a book store within the library and online.

“We are really grateful because, without their help, we couldn’t do the things we do, and one of the toughest jobs from the board’s perspective is watching over the budget. It makes our job a lot easier,” Library Board Chair, Jeff Winterborne said.

The next big fundraiser is the spring book sale which takes place April 6 to April 9 at the Elizabethtown library.