Hometown Heroes: GIANT employees planting flowers in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Stop and smell the flowers provided by Wednesday’s hometown heroes.

About a dozen Giant employees planted them in Harrisburg’s Alison Hill neighborhood. Volunteers with Tri-County Community Action also joined the beautification project.

“We’re here on Derry Street planting in the concrete planters, this aligns with one of our pillars we have at Giant which is healing the planet,” Assistant Manager, Trey Johnson said. “So we’re excited to be out here helping out the community, making it more beautiful here in Harrisburg.”

The neighborhood is also a lot cleaner, with several trash bags being filled and taken away.