Hometown Heroes: HACC President Dr. John Sygielski and donors

(WHTM) — Thursday’s hometown heroes are HACC’s President and those who donated to his bike ride across the Midstate.

Dr. John “Ski” Sygielski biked 650 miles this summer, meeting with public school superintendents across 11 counties. It’s all to support students at the community college through the fund for excellence for care. It allows students to focus on education instead of finances.

“That provides resources to many of our students who might experience housing insecurity, food insecurity, may need some assistance along the way. That money will go to be used by students on all five of our campuses,” Dr. Sygielski said.

As of Thursday morning, Dr. Ski raised $10,000 through his biking for HACC Initiative.