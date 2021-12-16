Hometown Heroes: Harrisburg Boys and Girls Club

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday’s Hometown Heroes are giving and receiving Monday during the holidays.

Dauphin County Commissioners presented the Harrisburg Boys and Girls Club with a check for $5,000. The money was raised during the county’s annual charity golf outing earlier this year.

“Although we have partnered with the county in the past, this just makes an additional impact of what we can do and serve in making an impact on our kids as well,” Executive Director Mark Hawthorne said.

15 other Dauphin County groups are also getting $5,000 each.