Thursday’s hometown heroes created a public service announcement that will now be seen by thousands of people every day.

The DUI Council of Lancaster put up a billboard featuring the winning design from students about the dangers of drinking and driving. The billboard is inspired by the trendy game Wordle and sits along the Harrisburg Pike near Long’s Park.

The students are from the group Leaders of Future Generations, an after-school program that mentors teens to become role models. The billboard will stay up through April 24.