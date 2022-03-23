CLEONA, Pa. (WHTM) — Wednesday’s hometown heroes are 11 dynamic women.

The Lebanon County Commission for Women held its annual luncheon and awards ceremony on Wednesday afternoon. Eleven women were inducted into the Commission’s Hall of Fame. They are all leaders in their fields in everything from the arts and athletics to education, healthcare, and the military.

There was a big turnout for the ceremony and abc27’s own Alicia Richards was delighted to be the emcee.