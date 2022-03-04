Friday’s hometown heroes helped the Lower Paxton Township Police Department win a nationwide contest.

Earlier this week, we told you K-9 Wes and his handler, Gage Civijic were mong 29 K-9 units competing in an online contest sponsored by the K-9 Hometown Foundation.

Wes and Gage placed in the top three with the most online votes! All three teams will receive $5,000 each. Lower Paxton plans to use the money toward the purchase of another K-9 unit.