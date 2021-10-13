Hometown Heroes: Members of the Harrisburg Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs

(WHTM) — Wednesday’s hometown heroes are members of the Harrisburg Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs.

The YWCA of Greater Harrisburg was awarded more than $230,000. The money will provide employment support services for those living with substance use disorders. This includes transportation assistance, resume writing, and interviewing classes.

“Individuals that are employed are more likely to demonstrate lower reoccurrence of use, fewer interactions with the criminal justice system, a more successful transition from treatment into the community, and overall improvements in quality of life,” Secretary Jen Smith said.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

The YWCA serves Dauphin, Cumberland, and Perry Counties.