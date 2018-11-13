Hometown Heroes: Midstate Veterans

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - - Tonight's Hometown Heroes are our local military veterans and heroes.

While there are many to honor, there are a few from our Facebook viewer family all living in the Harrisburg area.

Robb Papapietro served active duty in the U.S. Air Force and the Pennsylvania National Guard.

He graduated in 1985, and retired as a Master Sergeant in 2015.

Sgt. First Class Lawrence Smith served in the U.S. Army for 20 years.

Retired Master Sgt. Joann Tresco served for 35 years in the Pennsylvania National Guard.

We thank you and all of our midstate veterans, and we will never forget your service.