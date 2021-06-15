Hometown Heroes: Midwest Food Bank and local dairy farmers

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Tuesday’s hometown heroes are donating and distributing milk this month.

June is National Dairy Month and on Tuesday, June 15, the Midwest Food Bank in Middletown gave out milk to groups who will then pass it along to people in need.

“To be able to distribute this milk to our agency partners, who are really the boots on the street feeding citizens in need, this is huge because we’re really able to supply great nutrition out there,” Lori Renne, executive director of Midwest Food Bank said.

Tuesday’s milk came from two life-long dairy farmers, Chester Raudabaugh of Boiling Springs and Glenn Peffer of Carlisle.

“I like to give back to the community and this is dairy month and it’s a good time to give back to the community,” Raudabaugh said.

News delivered to your inbox: subscribe to abc27’s daily newsletter

The groups receiving Glenn and Chester milk donations include the Boys and Girls Club of Harrisburg, Camp Curtin YMCA and Cocoa Packs.

“I’ve been milking cows for 50 years it’s been a way of life and we’re proud to give this milk away,” Peffer said.