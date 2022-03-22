HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Tuesday’s hometown heroes are facing off on the ice for a firefighter on the mend.

This weekend, Twin Ponds near Harrisburg will host the 16th annual Dauphin County Police vs. Fire Hockey game. All proceeds will benefit Middletown firefighter Shawn Menear who was severely injured during a house fire in January.

The game will be held at Twin Ponds this Saturday at 3 p.m. There’s also a post-game event at the Progress Fire Company with food and raffle items also benefitting Menear.