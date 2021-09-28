Hometown Heroes: Vincent Cerceo and The Steakout

(WHTM) — Tuesday’s hometown heroes teamed up for lunch. A whole lotta lunches!

State Farm Insurance Agent Vincent Cerceo partnered with The Steakout restaurant on Tuesday afternoon. Together, they made, donated, and delivered more than 100 cheesesteak lunches to workers at WellSpan York Hospital and other first responders.

“The things that they’re going through, it makes it a whole lot easier when we see what they’re doing, to do this is a piece of cake compared to what they do,” Cerceo said. “Me being a restaurant in the community, I decided to say I want to jump on board and definitely help the front-liners. Let ’em know that they’re appreciated because they’re the ones, you know, the eyes are on the patients, but what about the ones taking care of them?” The Steakout Owner, Robert Bryant said.

Tuesday’s deliveries are part of State Farm’s Good Neighbor Day when the company and its employees take time to give back to their communities.