Hometown Heroes: Weis Markets & Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association

(WHTM) — Tuesday’s hometown heroes are Weis Markets and the Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association.

Together, they donated $75,000 to Feeding Pennsylvania, exceeding the initial $50,000 commitment. The money raised will help provide fresh food to those struggling from the pandemic.

“During COVID-19 we saw hunger increase like we’ve never seen it before so donations like the $5,000 donation from Weis Markets really helps us not only continue to provides food for those families but ensure that we can provide food like fresh milk to the families facing hunger,” Feeding Pennsylvania CEO Jane Clements said.

Feeding Pennsylvania serves all 67 counties across the commonwealth.