Hometown Heroes: York Area Regional Charter School Kindergartners

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday’s hometown heroes are the children and teachers at York Area Regional Charter School offering random acts of kindness.

The acts of kindness from the kindergartners was making cat toys for the shelter kitties at the SPCA.

“We’re looking for ways to connect to the community and connecting to the world around us. And so this gives them a small way of connecting. And kids love to connect with animals. So this is a really great way for them to do that,” Kindergarten teacher, Brook Thoman said.