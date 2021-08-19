Hometown Heroes: York County Community Gardens and Green Spaces

(WHTM) — Thursday’s hometown heroes have extra means to promote the environment.

The group Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful announced that three York County Groups will receive thousands of dollars in grant money to promote community gardens, green spaces, and environmental restoration. The groups are, Freinds of Codorus State Park, Horn Farm Center for Agricultural Education, and York Fresh Food Farms.

“We’re focused on regenerative agriculture. And what we teach there is how to have a relationship with the earth that allows for stewardship, that would help to heal the earth and restore the natural function of the ecosystems while also producing food for human consumption,” Alexis Campbell of the Horn Farm Center for Agricultural Education said.

The GIANT company is funding the grant program with more than half a million dollars going to over 40 environmental groups.