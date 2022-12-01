HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday, Dec. 1’s hometown hero is Hospice of Central Pennsylvania.

The group held its annual “Tree of Light” ceremony on the evening of Wednesday, Nov. 30. More than 50 people, who have all lost loved ones this year, gathered at the corner of Front and Walnut Streets for the tree lighting ceremony.

Each light on the tree is in memory of a Pennsylvanian who lost their life, many of whom were cared for by Hospice of Central Pennsylvania.

abc27’s Alicia Richards hosted the event.