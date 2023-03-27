CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday’s Hometown Heroes are from the Housing Rehab Program in Chambersburg.

The program was created in conjunction with the Luminest Community to help assist low to moderate income families who live in Chambersburg.

Bonnie Zehler with Luminest says that the goal of the program is to bring homes to compliance with local codes, while also creating a safe and comfortable environment.

You can click here for more information regarding the Luminest program.

“We offer start-to-finish assistance and it’s free to the homeowner, so if you qualify and you need a new roof, your electric service updated, asbestos in the basement, we can take care of having all that work done,” stated Zehler, the Executive Director of Luminest.