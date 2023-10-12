LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Thursday’s hometown heroes are making it easier for you to adopt your new best friend.

Humane Pennsylvania is partnering with PetSmart on Lincoln Highway East in Lancaster to offer pet adoptions.

Since August 30, 12 cats and 6 guinea pigs from Humane Pennsylvania have taken up residence at the Lancaster Petsmart.

All but 3 of those pets have been adopted. Potential adopters must go through a screening process.

All adoptions include spaying or neutering, vaccinations, microchipping, and a one-pound bag of food.