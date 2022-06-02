LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Humane Pennsylvania is celebrating National Pet Appreciation Week starting Sunday, June 5 to Sunday, June 11 with a one-day, fee-waived adoption event.

On Saturday, June 11, Humane Pennsylvania is giving community members the opportunity to adopt a shelter dog, cat, or critter, and ALL adoption fees will be waived at the Berks and Lancaster County adoption centers thanks to our generous sponsors, Ty and Tina Shank.

Ty and Tina shared their excitement about the fee-waived adoption event, in support of Pet Appreciation Week.

“We are two of many people who care for our furry friends who all deserve a loving home!”

Pet Appreciation Week is meant to encourage people to support animals everywhere by raising awareness about health and resources, fostering shelter animals and adopting animals in need of forever homes.

Adopters wishing to provide a loving home for shelter animals are encouraged to visit the shelter campuses or HumanePA.org. All potential adopters are required to go through Humane Pennsylvania’s diligent adoption screening process, and approval is not guaranteed.

Adoptions include:

· Humane Pennsylvania’s 30-day Adoption Health Supplement

· Spaying or neutering (prior to adoption)

· Vaccinations (including current rabies vaccination) and de-worming medication

· Flea treatment

· Microchipping and chip registration

· Free 1 lb. bag of Science Diet pet food

Adoption locations and details:

Lancaster Center for Animal Life-Saving Hours of Operation: 10am – 5pm (Adoption Hours: 10am – 4pm) Location: 2195 Lincoln Hwy E, Lancaster, PA 17602



Freedom Center for Animal Life-Saving Hours of Operation: 10am – 5pm (Adoption Hours: 10am – 4pm) Location: 1801 N. 11th Street, Reading, PA 19604



To view Humane Pennsylvania’s available adoptable animals, visit humanepa.org/adoption or meet them at the shelter, in-person, during scheduled operating hours.

For more information about adoptions, call the Humane League of Lancaster County at 717-393-6551 or email adoptlancaster@humanepa.org or call the Freedom Center for Animal Life-Saving at 610-921-2348 or email adoptreading@humanepa.org.