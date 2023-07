(WHTM) – Wednesday’s hometown heroes are tempting you to adopt a new pet this weekend.

The Humane Society of Harrisburg is hosting its annual “Christmas in July” Adopt-A-Thon.

The reduced fee for dogs is $20 and $10 for cats and other animals.

The animals that are available have already been sprayed or neutered, had their basic vaccines, and gotten an ID chip.

The Adopt-A-Thon is this Friday and Saturday at the Humane Society location on Grayson Road.