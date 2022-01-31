Humane Society of Harrisburg needs your help during annual glove drive

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Midstate animal organization is in desperate need of supplies.

The Humane Society of Harrisburg Area is asking for donations of latex gloves throughout the month of February. The Humane Society says it uses roughly 300,000 latex gloves to help care for thousands of animals at its shelters.

The drive lasts all February and there are three ways to donate. First, you can drop off gloves at 7790 Grayson Road, Harrisburg, PA 17111. You can also order gloves directly online and ship them to HSHA. Lastly, you can donate straight to the humane society through the link here.