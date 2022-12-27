HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — You can take the plunge this winter and help save the lives of homeless animals in the Midstate.

The Humane Society of Harrisburg Area will be hosting the Penguin Plunge on Sunday, Jan 1, 2023.

The plunge will take place on City Island at the Harrisburg Beach Club. Participants will be jumping into the icy cold Susquehanna River.

Check-in and registration for the plunge will start at 10 a.m. and go until 11:59 a.m. The plunge will begin at 12:00 p.m.

There will be a post-party at the Harrisburg Beach Club following the plunge.

Whether you are looking to take the plunge or join as a spectator, the Harrisburg Humane Society will be hosting activities at the Harrisburg Beach Club. There will be food, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, music, raffles, games, and a costume contest.