(WHTM) — Wednesday’s Hometown Heroes are investing in a program to turn gives around.

Access Insurance Agency gave $10,000 to Bros to Go. The group provides services to help at-risk youth, veterans, people in recovery, and low-income families.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Access Insurance worked with Liberty Mutual and Safe-Co, which have given out nearly $400,000 this year to nonprofits across the county.