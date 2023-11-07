(WHTM)– Tuesday’s hometown heroes are helping others dress for business on a budget.

The annual “Suits To Career” fall inventory reduction sale begins Thursday at Harrisburg Mall.

Organizers want to help men and women build their professional wardrobes with new and gently used designer suits, separates, and accessories all at incredibly low prices. Proceeds from the sale go to “Dress for Success” and “Tied for Success” programs that help those in need land jobs.

“We’re getting them stable, and part of that stability is also finding income and a career and getting them back into employment,” YWCA Greater Harrisburg president and CEO Mary Quinn said. “So it’s really about transforming lives, not just providing them with nice clothes.”

Sunday will feature a "Big Bag Blowout Sale." Fill one provided bag for $25, or two bags for $40 worth of professional clothing.

Sunday will feature a “Big Bag Blowout Sale.” Fill one provided bag for $25, or two bags for $40 worth of professional clothing.