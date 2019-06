If you love animals and Jeeps, you can be a hometown hero this weekend.

The York County SPCA is hosting Jeepin’ for Paws with the Jeep enthusiasts group Appalachian Krawlers.

Jeep owners can register their vehicle for $10 for prizes. You can also purchase raffle tickets by picking up bags of dog and cat food.

The event is Saturday form 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the York County SPCA.