The Joshua Group in Harrisburg runs programs for kids in the summer months and after classes during the school year. It just received $5,800 for its summer program and another $20,000 for the upcoming school year.

The money will go toward educational math and reading software, a field trip, five computers and 20 iPads.

The grants were provided by Allentown-based Computer Aid, Inc, which gave $64,000 to five nonprofits.