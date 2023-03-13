LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Grab your cape and get ready, the Lancaster Barnstormers are hosting a Mental Health Heroes 5k and you’re invited.

The superhero-themed 5k will be taking place at Clipper Magazine Stadium on Saturday, April 15 at 8:30 a.m.

The run/walk helps to support Mental Health First Aid training and education throughout the community.

You can preregister for the 5k by clicking here. Anyone who registers before March 15 will be charged $25, and students who are 18 and under can register for $22.

Anyone who preregisters will receive a t-shirt and a goodie bag.

Superhero attire is welcomed at the 5k and there will even be prizes for the best costume.