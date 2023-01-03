LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — This Hometown Hero is celebrating a remarkable birthday. And no, it isn’t a person.

Mary Ho Hughes of Marietta adopted Ladybug, also known as “Buggy,” from a groomer after she was abandoned The 23-year-old dog was adopted from a groomer after she was abandoned there.

Records from Ladybug’s original owner show that Ladybug was born on Jan. 3, 2000, making Tuesday her birthday.

Ladybug is celebrating her birthday as the oldest dog in the United States.

According to Guinness World Records lists, the oldest dog in the United State was born in September 2000.

Ladybug will be celebrating her birthday on Wednesday at the Neffsville Veterinary Clinic at 4 p.m.