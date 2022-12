LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday’s hometown heroes made sure to spread holiday cheer in the community.

The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department’s Blue Christmas program helped bring in hundreds of gifts to surprise 13 kids on Christmas day over the weekend.

The department thanks many local businesses and families who donated gifts and funds to help bring smiles to those who needed it most this year.