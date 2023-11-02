(WHTM)– You can be a hometown hero by supporting a pack in Lancaster County.

Wolf Sanctuary of Pa., just north of Lititz, is home to 50-plus gray wolves and wolf dogs that live on 80-plus acres.

An existing building on the property is being transformed into a new vet care facility.

“We just put in a new enclosure, but we’re also simultaneously working on a vet care facility on site so we wouldn’t have to transport animals elsewhere,” education coordinator Michelle Mancini said. “The building is almost done, so now we’re working on getting the materials inside of it and those are super expensive. So any contributions are always much in need to help the wolves, both on a daily basis and for projects like that.”

Wolf Sanctuary of Pa. also offers guided educational tours.

If you are interested in making a donation to them, visit their website by clicking here.